All the latest Reports from the courts: cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Cameron Green, 31, of Willow Crescent, Sutton, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - crack cocaine and heroin. Sentence: 4 weeks. Costs: £85. Property to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jaime Gilfillan, 45, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Sentence: 4 months. Compensation: £168.70. Forfeiture and destruction of property.

Melinda Merryweather, 45, of Maltby Road, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £150. Fine: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.

Gareth Lovejoy, 45, of no fixed address, Sutton, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, attempt theft from shop and theft from a shop. Property to be forfeited and destroyed: 2 stanley knives. Sentence: 10 months. Compensation: £90.

Naomi Carlisle, 38, of Clerkson Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 6 weeks.

John Kavanagh, 37, of the Beeches, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 16 weeks. Compensation: £50.

John Brammer, 72, of Cambridge Road, Rainworth, found guilty: theft from the person of another. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £50. Costs: £200. Surcharge: £26.

Samual Key, 33, of Meden Bank, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Sentence: 12 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Disqualification period: 21 months.

Liam Burns, 32, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Sentence: 12 weeks. Period: 6 months.

George-Adrian Sandu, 31, of Day Street, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Callum Roberts, 18, of Mansfield Road, Warsop, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Sentence: 12 month community order with 250 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £750. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Craig Fallon, 40, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Thomas Wabey, 37, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Lisa Spencer, 40, of Bailey Crescent, Mansfield, admitted: fraud by false representation, assault by beating of an emergency worker, attempt theft from motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle. Sentence: 11 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £135.

Warren Ireland, 31, of Acorn View, Kirkby, changed plea to guilty: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. Sentence: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 17 months. Costs: £350. Surcharge: £114.

Jessica Pearce, 19, of Hollinwell Close, Kirkby, found guilty (proved in absence): trespass in proximity of railway / on railway property. Costs: £200. Fine: £100.

Scott Hufton, 44, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with 8 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £68.06.

David Perry, 47, of Burton Road, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating. Sentence: 2 year conditional discharge. Compensation: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26.

Liam Benfield, 29, of Mansfield Road, Selston, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200.

Grant Thorpe, 51, of Dale Lane, Blidworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 127 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.

Regan Allsop, 27, of French Terrace, Whaley Thorns, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Fine: £120.

Jason Hole, 31, of Crompton Road, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £106. Compensation: £300. Fine: £265.