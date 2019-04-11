Alfreton driver with no insurance, MOT and flat tyres gets car seized

A driver in Alfreton who had no insurance or MOT and drove his car with two under inflated tyres has had his car seized.

The man was driving in his Vauxhaul car which was seen by officers to have no insurance and, upon inspection, two under inflated tyres.

Seized.

He was also driving with a baby in the car.

Officers at Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit seized his car and the DVLA have been informed.

A spokesman for the unit said: "Drives past and pings up no insurance. Then seen crawling up a hill with two under inflated tyres, one a space saver.

"Missing a wing mirror and has an expired MOT. And a baby in the back."