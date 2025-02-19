Alcoholic with drink drive convictions crashed into car in Underwood

A functioning alcoholic with two previous convictions for drink driving who drove into the back of a retired police officer’s car in Underwood left her a "nervous wreck", a court has heard.

Adam Biggs was driving a white Astra on Alfreton Road when he collided with a car as it indicated right at 12.50pm on September 18, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

He apologised and said it was his fault. He was taken to hospital where a blood test showed he had 183 milligrams of alcohol when the limit is 80 milligrams.

He told police he had been a "functioning alcoholic for some time" and drank a bottle of wine the night before as well as three cans of Stella Artois that morning.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He was changing stations on the radio when the incident happened.

The court he has was disqualified twice for drink driving: for 16 months in August 2006 and 14 months in September 2009.

He was last in trouble in 2017 and 2019 for criminal damage when he was ordered to carry out alcohol treatment requirements.

The other driver, a police officer of 17 years who has recently retired, was left with pain in her neck, back and torso, and described herself as "a nervous wreck as a passenger" now.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he had been struggling financially.

Biggs, 42, of Fletcher Street, Heanor, admitted drink driving and driving without due care and attention when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 12-month community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme, 15 rehabilitation days and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified for 20 months.