Police had received information from UK Border Force after they seized a quantity of class A drugs known as the psychedelic substance - psilocin.It prompted an investigation launched by Newark neighbourhood police and together with the local Reacher team, officers executed a warrant in Lily Lane earlier this week.

What they uncovered was an "Aladdin's cave" of drugs when they were greeted with large quantities of substances varying from class A crack cocaine to suspected edible cannabis sweets and magic mushrooms.

They also discovered that the garage had been turned into a sophisticated factory where crack cocaine and other substances were being produced.

Nottinghamshire police

Several knives were also seized during the operation.

A man arrived while officers were on site and he was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class A drug, importation of a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The substances are still being tested but there is believed to be several kilos of cannabis, thousands of pills, large quantities of powder believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine, large quantities of amphetamines, several kilos of magic mushrooms, THC sweets along with manufacturing equipment.

Detectives from Nottinghamshire's criminal investigation department are now carrying out substantial enquiries in relation to the discovery.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Rob Harrison, who has been a police officers for more than seven years, said: "We were undeniably taken aback by coming face-to-face with this absolutely huge haul of drugs which is certainly one of the biggest I have ever seen. I can only describe it as an ‘Aladdin's cave’ where one discovery would lead to another and then another.

"Then we came across the factory where it was evident that crack cocaine was being produced on clearly quite a large scale which was quite staggering... there was a table with glass beakers, chemicals and laboratory equipment – all indicative of crack cocaine production.

"We imagine that this is probably just a snapshot of what's been going on at this property and rest assured all avenues of this discovery will be robustly investigated as we work to find those responsible.

"At this moment in time we are glad to have taken such a large amount of varying drugs out of the chain which would probably have been sold on the streets of Newark and even further afield."

Nottinghamshire Police welcomes information from members of the public about people suspected of being involved in supplying and producing drugs.

Please call 101 with any information. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.