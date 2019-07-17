A stolen rabbit is one of many crimes reported to police in Mansfield this week

A rabbit that was stolen from a property in Mansfield is just one of more than two dozen crimes reported to police in the town this week.

In his weekly crime report, Mansfield's district commander Nick Butler revealed what calls his force have received.

Here's what's going on in every area.

BERRY HILL

Theft

A solar light was stolen from a driveway on Southwell Road West at about 1am on Thursday, July 11.

A building compound was broken into on Black Scotch Lane between about 11pm on Saturday, July 6, and some time on Monday, July 8.

BROOMHILL

Burglary

The coin meter for a washing machine was stolen from a property on Howard Road. Mail was also taken. The crime was reported on Monday, July 15.

Theft

A Longjia moped in red and black was stolen between 9am and 3pm on Saturday, July 13 on Rosemary Street.

EAKRING

Theft

A push bike was stolen from the garden of a property on Richmond Street, between 9am on July 12 and 1pm on July 13.

FOREST TOWN WEST

Burglary

Roads building site on Bransdale Road was entered and insulation was stolen, on Sunday, July 14.

Theft

Rabbits and a pink cage were stolen from a garden on Rowan Close, between 4pm on July 11 and 3.30pm on July 12.

GRANGE FARM

Theft from vehicle

A Nissan Navara car was broken into between 12.30am and 2.30am on Wednesday, July 10, on Millersdale Avenue. Items were stolen from within.

A vehicle was broken into on Washington Drive between 11.30pm on July 9 and 6.30am on July 10.

A vehicle was broken into on Mill Court between 2.09am and 2.15am on Wednesday, July 10.

LADYBROOK

Theft from vehicle

A vehicle was left insecure on Daniel Crescent on Tuesday, July 9, and was reported to police on Friday, July 12. The vehicle was searched and items were stolen from within.

Theft other

A push bike was stolen from Bancroft Lane whilst it was left outside a shop. This happened on Saturday, July 13, at about 10.30pm.

Items were stolen from a camper van parked on a driveway on Chaucer Street. Damage was also caused. This happened between 7.30pm on July 13 and 9.30am on July 14.

LINDHURST

Burglary

A shed was broken into on Dorset Way, reported to police on Wednesday, July 10.

Windows were smashed on vehicles parked at a commercial site on Helmsley way. The vehicles left unsecured were searched, with nothing taken.

Theft

A compound where vehicles were parked has been broken over the weekend at the Ransom Wood Industrial site. Access was gained by smashing windows on the passenger side front. This happened between 8pm on Friday, July 12 and 6am on Monday, July 15.

OAK TREE

Theft from vehicle

Overnight between Wednesday July 10, and Thursday, July 11, a vehicle was parked on Ling Forest Close and it was broken into, with damage was caused to the car window. From inside a pressure washer was stolen.

PLEASLEY HILL

Burglary

A caravan waste disposal unit was stolen from a caravan parked on a driveway on Chesterfield Road North, between 9pm on Sunday, July 14, and 6pm on Monday, July 15.

PORTLAND

Burglary

A business on Hermitage Lane Industrial Estate was broken into between 3.30pm on Sunday, July 14, and 5am on Monday, July 15.

Theft from vehicle

A BMW was broken into on Derby Street between Wednesday, July 10 at 11.30pm and 1.56pm on Thursday, July 11. Items were stolen from within.

PRIORY

Theft

A medium dog cage was stolen from the garden of an address on Leeming Lane South. This was reported to the police on Wednesday, July 10.

On Sunday, July 14, the clothing banks on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, had items of clothing stolen. Arrests were made at the scene.

RAVENSDALE

Burglary

A property on Gladstone Street was broken into between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, July 16. An untidy search in the address occurred. No damage was caused.

WARSOP

Burglary

Police had a few reports of kids entering and damaging the Community Centre on Wood Lane, Church Warsop. This was reported on July 12 and again on the July 13. Descriptions are that there are a mixture of boys and girls and one male is wearing a white T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and has bright blonde hair. No other details to hand.

On July 12 a shop on Sherwood Street, Warsop, was broken into between 5.15pm on July 11, and 8.50am on July 12. Entry gained by forcing the door with a sharp object.

