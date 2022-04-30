Rochard Taylor

Richard Taylor, aged 55, assaulted multiple boys and girls in Nottingham over a 20 year period – mostly by putting his hands under their clothing.

Taylor, of Exchange Road, West Bridgford, was found out when a former victim came forward to share her experiences with police.

A major police investigation followed, with detectives interviewing multiple witnesses and victims – many of whom are now adults.

Taylor was first arrested in December 2017 and denied all the allegations against him.

During his initial police interview he provided a brief statement but declined to answer any of the questions posed to him.

He remained silent during further interviews as multiple other victims came forward to share their stories of abuse.

Taylor was eventually found guilty in February by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court of 11 offences – two of indecent assault and nine of sexual assault.

He was found not guilty of two further counts of sexual assault.

Appearing at the same venue on Friday, April 29, he was jailed for 13 years.

He was added to the sexual offenders' register for life and was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will tightly restrict his activities when he is released.

Detective Constable Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Taylor committed these offences over a very long period of time and seemed to believe that he would never be held to account for what he was doing.

“Thanks to the bravery of his victims his offending was exposed. I am delighted for them that they have finally got justice for what happened to them and hope this provides them with at least some degree of closure.