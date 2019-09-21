A Nottinghamshire man who bought a knife as a teenager has got rid of it as part of Nottinghamshire Police's latest knife amnesty

A 44-year-old man who bought a knife when he was 18-years-old has now safely disposed of it 26 years on during Nottinghamshire Police's latest knife amnesty.

James Berridge, from Kirkby, bought the Bowie knife as an 18-year-old because "it looked cool" at the time.

He is pictured taking it to his local amnesty bin site at the Kirkby Partnership Hub in Urban Road, Kirkby.

He said: "I bought it as an 18 year old from a hobby shop on Outram Street, Sutton, and it's been in a drawer ever since.

"Now I'm 44 and, although I think it was safe with me, I wonder what could happen if it found its way into the wrong hands."

The knife amnesty runs until tomorrow (Sunday, September 22), and there are 25 amnesty bin locations at 25 police stations and partner agency locations across the county.

