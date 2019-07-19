A Mansfield woman has been charged in a police drug crackdown

Leicestershire Detectives have charged four more people in a regional crackdown on the supply of controlled substances.

Rebecca Griffiths, 39, of Preston Road, Rainworth, Mansfield, Benjamin Miller, 27, of Ashthorpe Road, Leicester and Jacob Holland, 23, of Judge Close, Boston,, have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

A fourth person, Lee Wright, 32, of Overpark Avenue, Leicester, has been charged with conspiracy to produce class B drugs and conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

They are all due to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 16.

The charges follows a regional enforcement operation earlier this month which saw 40 people being arrested and now brings the total number of people charged to 19.

The remaining suspects are either on bail or have been released pending further enquiries.