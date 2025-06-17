9 Mansfield and Ashfield area murder cases that still remain unsolved

3 . Barbara Mayo

Barbara was last seen hitch-hiking on the M1 on October 12, 1970. Four days later, her body was found off the motorway at Ault Hucknall. She had been raped and strangled. Despite thousands of motorists being stopped and questioned and huge publicity campaign, her killer has never been found. Police thought at one point, she had been a victim of the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe but he was finally eliminated as suspect in 1997. Photo: Other