88-year-old woman in serious condition after being hit by Audi in Nottinghamshire

An 88-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after she was hit by a car in Calverton.

The female pedestrian was crossing the street at Saint Wilfrids Square at around 2.15pm on Friday when she was hit by a dark blue Audi Q7.

She is currently in Queen's Medical Centre in a serious condition, according to police.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage or any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 491 of May 31 2019.