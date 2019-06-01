88-year-old woman dies after being hit by Audi in Nottinghamshire

A pensioner has died following a serious collision in Calverton.

The 88-year-old woman was crossing the street in Saint Wilfrid's Square when she was hit by a dark blue Audi Q7 at around 2.15pm on Friday.

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died on Saturday morning.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage or any information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 491 of May 31 2019.

