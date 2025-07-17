66-year-old man and his ‘carer’ brutally attacked fellow drinker in Sutton car park

A 66-year-old man and his “carer” who attacked a fellow drinker in a Sutton car park left him with grave injuries and a permanent scar, a court has heard.

Christopher Parr and Stefan Pietras were “heavily intoxicated” when they set about the man behind Wilkinson's on August 8, 2023, said Fergus Malone, prosecuting.

Their victim shoved Parr to the ground and Pietras, now 45, hit him over the back of his head with his walking stick.

Parr struck him with a fan stand while Pietras kicked him in the head and punched him in the face.

Their victim, who was “merry” after downing eight pints in Wetherspoons, had met friends in the car park and knew both of his assailants.

He was taken to King's Mill hospital for a CT scan with cuts to the head, a fractured cheekbone, nose and eye socket.

He lost several teeth and was left with a permanent indentation in his cheek. He suffers from anxiety and is now too scared to leave his home.

Parr denied the offence and said he was acting under the influence of alcohol and medication, while Pietras couldn’t remember much about what happened and claimed to be Parr's carer.

Five days before the attack, Pietras assaulted a woman who was sharing the same house with him, as "he was upset with her because she didn't return his phone."

Charges of witness intimidation and intentional strangulation were left to lie on file, Mr Malone said.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Pietras has 18 previous convictions for 37 offences, including affray and drug-related crimes, and is in breach of a community order for assaulting an emergency worker.

Pietras, of Tudor Street, and Parr, of Burn Street, both of Sutton, denied grievous bodily harm with intent before pleading guilty on the day of their trial. Pietras also admits common assault.

Benn Robinson, mitigating, said Pietras had beaten a heroin addiction and there was a six-year gap in his offending. But he began getting into trouble again when his drinking spiralled out of control following a family bereavement.

On Wednesday, Judge Nirmal Shant KC, Honorary Recorder of Nottingham, sentenced him to 22 months in prison and imposed a five-year restraining order.

Parr, who attended the court in a wheelchair, will be sentenced in September after a probation report.