65-year-old Mansfield man aimed high-powered air rifle at house on his street

Officers in an unmarked car saw Patrick Chilton in a "firing stance position" on Saundby Avenue, at 5.15pm, on Friday, November 5, last year, said prosecutor Teresa Simms.

"He appeared to be taking aim at a property," she said. "At first he denied having a rifle."

But officers found the .177 air rifle between two garages. When he was later interviewed, Chilton admitted possessing the unloaded rifle, but denied pointing it anywhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saundby Avenue, Mansfield.

The court heard he has four previous convictions for seven offences, and was last in trouble in 1989 when he was charged with theft.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said the defendant, who lives with his two children, suffers from a number of health problems, including arthritis, angina and diabetes, and is in receipt of Personal Independence Payment.

He said Chilton is the primary carer for his daughter, while his 19-year-old son looks after him.

"He is not heavily convicted," Mr Taylor said. "There are no similar matters on his record. There was no evidence that distress or alarm were caused.

"He deserves full credit for his guilty plea.”

Chilton admitted possessing an air weapon in a public place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 court costs.