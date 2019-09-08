35-year-old Nottinghamshire man charged with multiple offences including GBH and 'threats to kill'

A 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences following two 'incidents' in Nottinghamshire.

Steven Gillon, of no fixed abode, has been charged with actual bodily harm, affray, threats to kill and grievous bodily harm.

Stuart Avenue in New Ollerton. Pic: Google Images.

The charges relate to an incident that happened at around 1.30pm on Stuart Avenue, New Ollerton, on Friday, September 6 2019 and an incident from June 2019 on Ossington Road, Carlton-On-Trent where a man received a fractured knee and a wound to his head requiring stitches.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday (September 9).

