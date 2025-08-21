2 . Forest Town

At some point over the early May bank holiday weekend in 1998, William and Patricia Wycherley were shot and killed in their Forest Town home on Blenheim Close by their daughter Susan and her husband, Christopher Edwards. The Edwards then buried the bodies in the garden behind the house and went on to use the deceased couple's identities to commit various acts of fraud intended to fund their hobby of collecting expensive Hollywood memorabilia. The crime went undiscovered until 2012. Susan and Christopher were found guilty of murder in June 2014 and were sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years. The case was the basis for a 2021 docudrama miniseries titled Landscapers. Our digital editor Andy Done-Johnson covered the case for the Mansfield Chad at the time and even published a book about it, called 'A Garden of Bones: Blood Runs Thicker' (2020). Photo: Google maps