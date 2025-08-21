We have delved into our archives to document locations of high-profile murder cases throughout the community.
Our aim is to create a record that not only highlights these cases but also serves to inform the public and facilitate appeals for information, particularly in cases that remain unsolved. To report information about an unsolved case to Nottinghamshire Police, you can either call the non-emergency number 101 or use their online reporting service at Nottinghamshire Police's website (www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/ro/report/).
For anonymous reporting, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit their website.
All information presented is publicly available, sourced from court reports and previous media coverage. By illuminating these cases, we aim to explore themes of justice and remembrance. Mansfield Woodhouse and Sutton are featured more than once in this list, highlighting that both locations are home to the area's most well-known murder cases.
Our thoughts and condolences are with the loved ones and communities of the victims featured in this retro article.
1. Locations of murders across Mansfield and Ashfield
Check out these 14 high-profile murder case locations across Mansfield and Ashfield. Photo: JPIMedia
2. Forest Town
At some point over the early May bank holiday weekend in 1998, William and Patricia Wycherley were shot and killed in their Forest Town home on Blenheim Close by their daughter Susan and her husband, Christopher Edwards. The Edwards then buried the bodies in the garden behind the house and went on to use the deceased couple's identities to commit various acts of fraud intended to fund their hobby of collecting expensive Hollywood memorabilia. The crime went undiscovered until 2012. Susan and Christopher were found guilty of murder in June 2014 and were sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years. The case was the basis for a 2021 docudrama miniseries titled Landscapers. Our digital editor Andy Done-Johnson covered the case for the Mansfield Chad at the time and even published a book about it, called 'A Garden of Bones: Blood Runs Thicker' (2020). Photo: Google maps
3. Mansfield Woodhouse
The murder of Kevin Childerley took place on February 19, 1990, in Mansfield Woodhouse, and there is now a renewed appeal for information from the police. Kevin Childerley, a miner, and his wife, Denise, were attacked while they were asleep in their home on Sherwood Street. Kevin succumbed to his injuries, while Denise survived but sustained lifelong injuries. Their two young children were also present in the house at the time of the attack. Nottinghamshire Police are actively investigating this incident and have recently reached out to potential witnesses in the Mansfield area. Photo: Google maps
4. Annesley Woodhouse
Keith Frogson, a former miner and a strong supporter of the 1984-85 miners' strike, was murdered outside his home in Annesley Woodhouse in 2004. His killer, Robert Boyer, also a former miner, used a sword and a crossbow in the attack. This murder is linked to the deep divisions created by the miners' strike. Frogson was a vocal advocate for the strike and its objectives, while Boyer opposed them. After the murder, Boyer fled into Sherwood Forest, where he evaded capture for several weeks before being apprehended. The Nottinghamshire Police conducted a large-scale manhunt to find him. Photo: Google maps