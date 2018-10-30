14 arrests and 480 pushchairs recovered during joint police operation

Fourteen people have been arrested and almost 500 pushchairs recovered during a joint police operation to tackle theft from lorries.

Officers from Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire joined forces for Operation Barric, which was set up after an increase in lorries with canvas sides being attacked at lorry parks and lay-bys across the East Midlands.

Officers from all four forces, including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) experts, worked together during the operation last week to share information and intelligence, link crimes to vehicles and track suspect vehicles.

Last week, 480 pushchairs were stolen from a lorry in Northamptonshire. As part of the operation, they were recovered, with five people arrested in connection with their theft. Nine others were arrested during the week for various offences relating to lorry theft.

Northamptonshire Police ANPR Manager, Jamie Culverhouse, said: “Operation Barric was designed to utilise resources from across a number of forces in order to tackle theft from lorries by organised crime groups.

“Last week saw some fantastic results including the 14 arrests made, the 480 recovered pushchairs, six vehicles recovered and a number of suspicious vehicles identified and stopped.

“Op Barric is a year-round operation and I look forward to more success in the coming months as we close in on criminals who think targeting these vehicles is an acceptable way to make money.”