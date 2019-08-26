10 shocking crimes that took place on Mansfield railways in the last 5 years

These are some of the most shocking crimes to be reported at stations in or near Mansfield, according to data gathered by the JPImedia Investigations Team from British Transport Police. The data covers crimes reported at the station between January 2014 and February 2019. Crime is often reported at terminus stations on routes, so the crimes listed here could have taken place at the stations themselves, or on the trains or the railway itself.

1. Railways - Endangering Railway Passengers By Placing Anything On Railway (L00) A report of serious line of route offences was made at Mansfield station on 28 February 2017 last year. No suspect was identified

2. Assault - Malicious Wounding (B31) A report of violence against a person was made at Mansfield railway station on 28 June 2016. No suspect was identified

3. Cruelty To Or Neglect Of Children (B23) A report of violence was made at Mansfield station on 28 March last year

4. Intimidation/Threats/Harm/Injure Witness, Juror Or Person Assisting In The Investigation (R07) This report was made at Mansfield station on 23 August last year. A suspect was identified

