10 shocking crimes that took place on Mansfield railways in the last 5 years
Mansfield has had several serious crimes occur in or around its railway station in recent years, and similar incidents have also been reported at other stations within the area.
These are some of the most shocking crimes to be reported at stations in or near Mansfield, according to data gathered by the JPImedia Investigations Team from British Transport Police. The data covers crimes reported at the station between January 2014 and February 2019. Crime is often reported at terminus stations on routes, so the crimes listed here could have taken place at the stations themselves, or on the trains or the railway itself.
1. Railways - Endangering Railway Passengers By Placing Anything On Railway (L00)
A report of serious line of route offences was made at Mansfield station on 28 February 2017 last year. No suspect was identified