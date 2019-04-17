Cricket world cup trophy tour to come to Kirkby this Easter

The cricket world cup trophy is set to come to Kirkby as part of its world tour.

Paying homage to the town's cricketing history, the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy will parade past the iconic bronze statues of Harold Larwood, William Voce and Don Bradman, which are outside the library.

Chris Hughes, Becky Adlington and Harry Judd take a selfie photograph with the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy as they celebrate 100 days-to-go to the Cricket World Cup in Trafalgar Square. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images for CWC19)

The parade which will happen on April 22, will go through Kirkby Plaza then past the library.

A Ashfield District Council spokesman said an event will be held on the Plaza will be hosting an event from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.