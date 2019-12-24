Crews tackle serious house fire in Mansfield

Firefighters tackled a serious house fire in Mansfield yesterday (Monday December 23).

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield and Edwinstowe fire stations were called to the house in Linby Avenue, Mansfield at 5.01pm.

It has not been said if there are any reports of injuries at this stage.

A tweet from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 17:01 @mansfieldfire1, @EdwinstoweFire and Ashfield Fire Station attended a serious house fire on Linby Avenue in Mansfield. Investigation is still on-going as to the cause of the fire."