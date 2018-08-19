Crews tackle huge Notts industrial estate blaze

Eight appliances from Nottinghamshire and one from Derbyshire are dealing with a huge fire at an industrial estate.

Just after 11.30am today, Sunday, August 19, Nottinhamshire Fire and Rescue Service have been on the scene of a large blaze.

Five appliances were oroginally called out with a further three been sent to along at 12.30pm. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has also supplied one appliance to help tackle the flames at Hathernware Industrial Estate, Sutton Bonington.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “We’ve now gone to eight appliances at the Hathernware Industrial Estate incident. Advice to keep windows and doors shut continues, please bear with us whilst we deal with this fire.”