Motorists are being warned about delays in Kirkby following a crash.

The collision happened on Kingsway in the last hour.

Eyewitnesses say police are at the scene.

Trentbarton bus company tweeted: "We have just heard that there has been an accident on Kingsway in Kirkby. Our threes are having to us Diamond Avenue and Derby Road in both directions to and from Nottingham missing the whole of Kingsway."

More to follow.