Crash and broken down vehicle cause problems on M1

There are problems on the M1 this afternoon.

Currently, one of four lanes is closed on the M1 southbound between junctions 27 and 26 after an accident. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.45pm and 5pm.

Meanwhile, one of four lanes is shut on the M1 southbound between junctions 29 and 28 because of a broken down vehicle. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 3.45pm and 4pm.