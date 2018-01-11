Crackdown on boy racers in Nottinghamshire has made a 'positive impact'

A crackdown on boy racers car cruising in Nottinghamshire is proving to be a success.

Over the past six months Ashfield police have been working closely with Nottinghamshire County and Ashfield District Councils to run a special operation tackling car cruising on the M1 at Junction 27.

Back in January 2015, the police and the two councils worked together with other community safety partners to obtain an injunction at the location which allows police to issue notices to offending drivers.

These notices warn them that if they take part in car cruising they will be in contempt of court and may be sent to prison with a maximum two-year sentence or an unlimited fine.

The problem continued to persist so in June 2017, a multi-agency operation was put in place which resulted in regular, increased patrols down the stretch. They also organised key dates over weekends and evenings to target the spot and stop any vehicles they might be concerned about.

A total of 82 first stage injunction warnings were handed out and two vehicles seizures for having no valid insurance

Police Sergeant Carl Holland, who ran the campaign said: "We really feel that we've made a positive impact through this operation. Car cruising has been causing problems for people who live in the area and there is a genuine risk that they could put lives in danger including their own. The results speak for themselves and this type of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire."

The Public Spaces Protection order (which is to replace the existing injunction) has gone out to consultation (which ends on Tuesday 16 January) to establish whether it should be kept in place.