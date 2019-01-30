Coveted award for Everyday Loans company

An independent lending company, which has a branch in Mansfield, has landed a prized accolade at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2019.

Everyday Loans, based at the Moot Hall, Market Place, was highly commended in the non-mainstream loan provider of the year category.

The awards were based on feedback from 180,000 consumers and customers, as well as judging by a panel of financial experts.

Branch manager Daniel de Quincey said: “Moneyfacts leads the way in helping people to find the best deals from top providers in the market. To be recognised among them is very encouraging indeed.”

Jon Wiggins, managing director of Everyday Loans, said: “I congratulate the team at Mansfield. This award is testament to their hard work. The competition was fierce and the assessment criteria tough.”