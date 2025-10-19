Violent Shirebrook man who abused and strangled three former partners is jailed

A man who abused three of his former partners which included assaulting them and strangling two of them has been jailed.

Ashley Bradbury was violent and abusive towards all of the women while he was in relationships with them, controlling what they did and repeatedly messaging them.

In December 2022, police were called after Bradbury assaulted his then partner during an argument in the street in Shirebrook. Bradbury pushed the woman to the ground several times causing her to repeatedly bang her head on the pavement. He also kicked her in the stomach while she was on the floor, and then pulled her up and pushed her against a wall, causing her to hit her head again.

The second assault occurred in October 2023, when Bradbury was in a relationship with a different woman. On that occasion, while at Bradbury’s home in Shirebrook, he pulled the woman up by her arm before throwing her to the floor. Bradbury then followed her to the bedroom and put both hands around her neck, strangling her until she thought she was going to pass out. He punched her leg several times before punching the back of her head when she got up to leave.

Another woman who Bradbury had been in a relationship with contacted police in June 2024 to report that he had assaulted her months earlier at his home address. During that incident Bradbury flipped the mattress she was sitting on, causing her to fall and hit her head on the radiator. He then grabbed her by the arms and shook her before grabbing her around the neck and strangling her.

Bradbury was also controlling towards the woman throughout their relationship, preventing her from seeing her family and friends, locking her in his house and also taking her shoes to prevent her leaving.

The 37-year-old of Byron Street, Shirebrook, was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling or coercive behaviour and two counts of intentional strangulation.

He denied the offences but was found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court in January. Bradbury appeared at the same court for sentencing, when he was jailed for 5 years.

He was also handed a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with one of the women for 10 years.

PC Aneta Kozicka, who led the investigation, said: “Bradbury demonstrated appalling behaviour towards all of these women, putting them in constant fear and subjecting them to assaults.

“I have no doubt that the effects of his offending will continue to impact on them all for some time to come.

“However I hope that this outcome and the fact that Bradbury is now behind bars offers them some form of comfort.

“As a force we are committed to protecting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice. Domestic abuse will not be tolerated.

“If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please reach out for support.

“Our specially trained staff will listen and support you without judgement. You are not on your own.”