Suspect charged in connection with Tuxford murder investigation

A 24-year-old man has been charged as detectives continue with an ongoing murder investigation.

Police were called to a report of an aggravated burglary in Lodge Lane, Tuxford, shortly after 10.40pm on Tuesday, February 25.

Twenty-two-year-old Taylor Green was found unresponsive outside and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mason Meanwell, aged 24, of Byron Close, Newark, has now been charged with aggravated burglary.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, March 5).

Two men, aged 26 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and two women, aged 23 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were subsequently released on conditional bail while detectives continue with their inquiries.

A 24-year-old man arrested on Tuesday, February 25 on suspicion of Mr Green's murder was later released on conditional police bail.

A 21-year-old woman was previously released without charge.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 799 of 25 February 2025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by clicking the following link: