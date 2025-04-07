Southwell surgeon guilty of the attempted murder of former work colleague

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A surgeon from Southwell who stabbed a former work colleague after breaking into his home has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Peter Brooks, now aged 61, also poured petrol around the ground floor of the property after smashing his way in through a conservatory on January 14, 2021.

His victim, a man in his 60s, was attacked in the early hours of the morning as he came downstairs to investigate the disturbance at his home in the village of Halam.

Brooks fled the scene on his bicycle and returned to his home in nearby Southwell.

Brooks' blood was found on a door at the scene of the attack. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

He was later found asleep in a nearby garden several hours after the attack and required treatment for hypothermia and a cut to his hand.

Surgeons treating the victim later said that his injuries were so severe that 95 per cent of people in a similar condition would be expected to die.

Brooks was motivated to commit the attack by an ongoing work dispute in which the victim was a key witness.

He was arrested in hospital and later taken into custody.

Brooks' bicycle pictured in his garage after the attack.

During a subsequent interview with detectives he declined to answer any of the questions posed to him.

He was later linked to the scene by a blood deposit in the conservatory and on a crowbar he had used to force entry.

His blood was also found on the handle of the knife used in the attack.

Detectives also used CCTV footage to ascertain that Brooks left his home shortly before the attack and returned after carrying it out.

A container of fuel inside Brooks' cycle pannier.

Inside his garage they also found his blood, a container of petrol in his bicycle pannier, matches and a lighter.

Brooks, who was not present during his trial at Loughborough Crown Court, was found guilty on Monday, April 7, 2024, of two counts of attempted murder.

He was also found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life, and possession of a bladed article.

Brooks, formerly of Southwell, will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious and calculating attack that very nearly cost a wholly innocent man his life.

“Our contention has always been that Brooks set off that morning with a very clear intention in mind – to fatally injure his victim.

“I am pleased that – having heard all the available evidence – the trial jury agreed and hope that today’s verdict provides at least some degree of comfort to the victim and his family.

“Over the last four years he and his family have been through an extremely distressing ordeal and I would like to thank them for the enormous courage and dignity they have shown throughout this process.”