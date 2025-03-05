Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at the magistrates’ courts.

Lance Musgrove, 35, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Compensation: £167.23. Fine: £40.

Alice Hose, 36, of Clifford Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £22 fine: £80.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jason Dawes, 49, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: theft of pedal cycle and criminal damage. Costs: £85.Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200. Compensation: £2

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

James Topham, 51, of Arthur Green Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time, and criminal damage. Sentence: 6-month conditional discharge. Compensation: £100.

Nathan Smith, 30, of Ruddington Court, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. Sentence: 8 weeks. Compensation: £297.

Lewis Miller, 22, of Mapplewells Crescent, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating, possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. Fine: £240. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £96.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Esther Doherty, 43, of Belle Vue Lane, Blidworth, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing. Costs: £100. Surcharge: £28. Compensation: £50. Fine: £72.

Jesse Wright, 37, of Bishop Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 16 weeks. Compensation: £200.

Callum Allison, 30, of Curie Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Sentence: 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation: £50.

Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice