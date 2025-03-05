Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at the magistrates’ courts.

Lance Musgrove, 35, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Compensation: £167.23. Fine: £40.

Alice Hose, 36, of Clifford Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £22 fine: £80.

Jason Dawes, 49, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: theft of pedal cycle and criminal damage. Costs: £85.Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200. Compensation: £2

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

James Topham, 51, of Arthur Green Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time, and criminal damage. Sentence: 6-month conditional discharge. Compensation: £100.

Nathan Smith, 30, of Ruddington Court, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. Sentence: 8 weeks. Compensation: £297.

Lewis Miller, 22, of Mapplewells Crescent, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating, possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. Fine: £240. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £96.

Esther Doherty, 43, of Belle Vue Lane, Blidworth, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing. Costs: £100. Surcharge: £28. Compensation: £50. Fine: £72.

Jesse Wright, 37, of Bishop Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 16 weeks. Compensation: £200.

Callum Allison, 30, of Curie Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Sentence: 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation: £50.