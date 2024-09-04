Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield man who tried to jump a queue assaulted a fellow football fan by throwing a drinks can at his head, a court has heard.

Ethan Hill tried to elbow his way inside a busy takeaway on Leeming Street after the England vs Spain match on July 14, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

When people confronted him he pulled his hood up and swung his bag around, shouting, "What are you going to do?"

A woman said, "You can't talk to girls like that," and Hill threw a can of vodka at the back of her boyfriend's head.

"He was squaring up to people and it was clear he wanted a fight," said Ms Allsop.

Magistrates were told he has eight previous convictions for 17 offences, six of which are against the person.

He was last in court in February when he received a community order for two counts of assault that were committed in December last year.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: "He had largely emptied the can but agrees that the incident shouldn't have happened.

"Thankfully there was no injury caused. He is 22 years of age and has a record which no doubt aggravates the offence.

"His offending has slowed down now he has grown up."

Hill, of Mill Lane, Kirkby, admitted assault by beating and possession of cannabis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.