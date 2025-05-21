Mansfield man given hospital order after 25-hour Norfolk church siege

St Martin's Church, Overstrand, Norfolk. Image: Google Maps.

A man from Mansfield has been sentenced to a hospital order after barricading himself inside a church in Norfolk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kleovrotos Thomadakis, aged 34 and of Willow Tree Close, Forest Town, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on Monday (May 19), after it was found that he was unfit to enter a plea at an earlier hearing.

As a result of this, the jury were asked to substitute the findings of guilt for a finding that he did the acts alleged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 3, 2025, it was found that he did the act of affray, possession of a bladed article and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was found not guilty of criminal damage.

The sentence follows an incident on September 26, 2024, when police were alerted that an armed man was sleeping within St Martin's Church in Overstrand, Norfolk.

When officers arrived, Thomadakis barricaded himself inside the church and made threats to set it alight and seriously injure anyone who came inside.

Following unsuccessful efforts of negotiators, armed officers entered the church to gain control of the man and his weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomadakis physically confronted officers with a machete and stabbed one of them in the knee.

Tasers were deployed and he was arrested.

He was taken to hospital for assessment before being transferred to custody.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and affray. He was remanded into custody.

On Monday, (May 19), he was given a hospital order.

Following the sentencing, Chief Inspector Vicky McParland said: “Thomadakis’ actions resulted in an extensive policing operation which ultimately brought him to safety and protected the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An officer was seriously injured in their attempts to safeguard him and diffuse the situation.

“I would like to commend all those who were involved in the incident for their professionalism and praise their actions which ensured a safe outcome.”