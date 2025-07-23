Man appears in court after sexual assault in Sutton park

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in a park have charged a suspect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was attacked at Sutton Lawn, Sutton, between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday June 29.

Specially trained officers were deployed to support the victim while a team of detectives carried out extensive inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheraz Malik, aged 27, of Bath Street, Sutton, has now been charged with three counts of rape and possession of cannabis.

Sutton Lawn.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 22) and was remanded in custody until August 19, 2025.

Detective Inspector Nicole Milner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim continues to be supported by officers and has been informed about this important development in our investigation.

“We know the incident caused concern in the Sutton area so I hope this charge provides reassurance to the wider community.”

Investigations continue into the incident and anyone who has any relevant information should call 101, quoting incident 19 of 30 June 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.