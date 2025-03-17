Man appears in court after distraction burglaries in Mansfield and Ashfield

Detectives investigating two distraction burglaries targeting vulnerable victims have placed a suspect before the courts.

The incidents took place within a few hours of each other in the Mansfield and Ashfield area on February 27, 2025.

An intruder entered the home of a disabled man in the Sutton Road area of Mansfield around 9.25am.

When challenged by the victim the man claimed he had been chasing a burglar before leaving.

Around 10.35am a further burglary took place at a pensioner’s home in Unwin Road, Sutton.

The victim came in from her garden to find an intruder in her hallway who told her he had entered the property to apprehend a burglar.

He left but the victim later discovered jewellery and a purse containing bank cards and cash were missing.

One of the bank cards was later used at a nearby convenience store.

Detectives have been supporting both victims while conducting their inquiries.

Fifty-six-year-old John Laughton, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one of fraud by false representation.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 14, and was remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Elina Falcon, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county burglary team, said: “Finding an intruder inside your home is unsettling for any anyone and both these victims are vulnerable.

“Officers have been supporting them while investigations take place and I hope they and the wider community are comforted that this suspect has now been placed before the courts.

“Anyone who believes they could also have been the victim of a distraction burglary should get in touch with police on 101 so we can investigate further.”