Councils spend close to £200,000 on the Tour of Britain

Nottinghamshire County Council has revealed how much they spent on bringing the Tour of Britain to the area.

In total the County Council spent £195,090.95, and received contributions from district councils totalling £75,000 leaving a net expenditure of £120,090,95.

The majority of the expenditure comprises £160,000 paid to the Tour of Britain.

District Council contributions totalled £80,000, with Mansfield District Council contributing £25,000, Rushcliffe Borough Council £25,000, and then Ashfield District Council, Bassetlaw District Council, Broxtowe Borough Council,Gedling Borough Council, Newark and Sherwood District Council and Nottingham City Council all contributing £5,000 each.

The County Council's net expenditure is £115,090.95 (to date)

The total amount generated for the local economy was £4 million.

Mansfield District Council's contribution in total was £69,663.40, with £9,692.30 spent on security, £12,575 on traffic management, £6,200 on banners.

£48,846 of MDC's spend came from a dedicated budget which was approved by the full council, and £22, 217.10 from the Growth and Place budgets.

In February, the County Council increased council tax by 2.99 per cent and the adult social care levy by 2 per cent.

Councillor Kay Cutts, MBE Nottinghamshire County Council leader , said: "The Tour of Britain was a resounding success for Nottinghamshire generating just under £4m for the local economy in terms of food and drink sold, travel, merchandise and shopping generated by this landmark cycling event visiting Robin Hood County.

" Newly published statistics from an independent report, show that around 250,000 visitors attended the West Bridgford to Mansfield race and the organisers heralded the Nottinghamshire stage as having the ‘best crowds and best local-buy in of the whole Tour’. Millions of viewers from around the UK and across the globe tuned in to watch the cyclists as they swept past our top landmarks, well-loved legends and beautiful countryside.

"Together with our partners and our local communities who helped us lay on such a special occasion, we don't think that nearly £4m is a bad return for £200,000 investment!

"And as well as living long in the memory, The Tour of Britain has also created a fantastic legacy with 62 per cent of people who attended the Nottinghamshire stage being inspired to cycle more often."

Mike Robinson, director of economic growth at Mansfield District Council said:

“Mansfield District Council had a dedicated Tour of Britain event budget of £50,000. £25,000 of this went directly to a countywide hosting fee managed by the County Council.

"The remaining £25,000 paid for onsite costs to ensure the race was delivered safely in our town.

"Other expenditure was incurred to deliver a programme of entertainment and welcome the tour to town.

"Events such as the Tour of Britain are an important aspect of the council’s place shaping agenda.

"We will continue to build our reputation as an event hosting destination, show Mansfield in a positive light and raise aspirations for those who live work and visit our district”.