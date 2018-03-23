Councillor who crossed the floor quits as Labour MP’s office manager

Huthwaite Councillor Lee Anderson who defected to the Conservatives this week has taken voluntary redundancy from his job as office manager for Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

Coun Anderson said: “I have not been fired from my job - we agreed mutually that I should take voluntary redundancy and we parted on good terms.

“I have had five good years there and wish Gloria and her team all the best.”

On leaving the Labour party he added; “I feel like a weight has been taken off my shoulders and I have a party which will support me in what I am doing.

“This is all about doing the best for Huthwaite.

He said he had been given messages of support from residents and some members of his former party.

Coun Anderson added; “I think in local politics people are more interested in the person working for them rather than the colour.

“I am feeling positive and looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

