Council taking tough approach on influx of travellers

An influx of travellers into Ashfield has been met with tougher action from the district council, successfully moving them away from a number of sites.

A group of travellers arrived at Sutton Lawn recreation ground last week, as well as Strawberry Bank Allotments in Huthwaite, however tough action from councillors, officers and the police meant they were peacefully moved away from the lands.

Council officers from Ashfield were joined by bailiffs, the police and local county Councillor Samantha Deakin at Sutton Lawn, along with campaigner David Hennigan to press for the removal of the travellers.

Speaking following the removal, County Councillor Deakin said: “We would like to thank Ashfield District Council for working hard to ensure that they were moved on.

“We will now be working with the Council to clean the site.”

Plans are now being put in place to prevent travellers from gaining access to a number of Ashfield sites, including Sutton Lawn, by evaluating potential entrance routes.

Campaigner David Hennigan said: “Residents, especially those on Bramley Court will be relieved that they have been moved on.

“We are now looking at options including height restrictions at the entrances to the park to ensure that this is not repeated.”

Ashfield District Council also had to heap pressure on a group of travellers at Hardwick Lane Playing Fields, who were intimidating and threatening councillors at the site.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council, said: “We are getting to grips with the traveller’s problem across Sutton, and are exercising a zero-tolerance approach.

“Despite being intimidated by travellers, members of our team have begun dialogue with the them.

“We reminded them that Ashfield District Council provides facilities for travellers and they should use those instead of our playing fields and open spaces.”

Clean-up processes were required at all sites, with the travellers leaving mess behind before being moved onto another site.

It has been reported that a group of travellers have now settled on Fisher Lane Park, Mansfield.