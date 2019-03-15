Council plans to improve CCTV cameras in Ashfield

Ashfield’s ageing CCTV system needs to be upgraded to bring them up to date, a council meeting heard.

Upgrades would enable more mobility and to see in the dark.

Members of Ashfield District Council’s cabinet voted to investigate the cost and benefits of upgrading cameras on the council’s parks to high-definition and infra-red capabilities. Councillors voted to continue exploring new advances in camera technology and to relocate underperforming cameras.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “All our CCTV works, records and is monitored.

“However, we think there is still room for improvement to deter and catch criminals.”