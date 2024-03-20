Council investing in its communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover District Council is continuing to invest in good quality housing after it agreed to demolish 49 old chalet type council bungalows due to their age and condition.

The properties on Briar Close in Shirebrook are deemed to be unsuitable as they have excessive stepped approaches, are chalet type buildings with no thermal efficiency, do not have private gardens and are approaching or have exceeded their lifespan.

The site is under consideration for redevelopment by the Council and as such the bungalows have been vacated in readiness for the demolition, with affected tenants being awarded an agreed home loss payment and rehoused.

Aerial view on bungalows on Briar Close, Shirebrook

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Sandra Peake said, “We have been looking at the properties on Briar Close for some time now as they have reached the end of their habitable life, so we needed to demolish them.

“Looking after our older generation and providing them with good quality homes is a top priority for us, that’s why we have relocated the existing tenants and taken this decision so we can evaluate what to do next with the site.”

Over the past two years, the Council has invested heavily in housing in the town which has included the refurbishment and extension of Ashbourne Court (Independent Living Centre), the construction of 28 new bungalows on and around Market Close and the installation of external wall insulation to council properties.