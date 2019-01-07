Council chairman reflects on a busy end to 2018

As chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, it has been a great honour to represent Nottinghamshire during the last seven months, writes Coun Sue Saddington.

In the summer, I witnessed the handover of Stanford Hall Estate, from the 7th Duke of Westminster, to the nation, in the presence of HRH Prince William.

Members of the armed forces who have suffered major injury and trauma are now taken to this wonderful hospital for treatment and rehabilitation.

Following this event, there was the start of remembrance services and concerts to mark the 100th anniversary ending the First World War, the recognition of 100 years of the RAF and many memorial commemorations in memory of our brave armed forces.

The charity I chose to support this year is the Nottingham Children’s Hospital.

The NHS is an organisation very close to my heart celebrating its 70th birthday this year, again where service to others is the underlying sentiment.

Continuing the theme of serving others, I have been inspired by all the volunteers I have met during the last few months.

Their work and commitment is not always recognised, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who give their time to help others.

The council’s Community Hero Award celebrates members of the Nottinghamshire public who have gone the extra mile to help their neighbours or their local community.

These are local people who give their time and energy to make life better for others.

As I look ahead to the coming year, my hope is that we continue the spirit of caring and sharing, making life better for others.

Great acts of generosity and small acts of kindness do have a real impact.

Sending you my warmest wishes for 2019.