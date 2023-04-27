The Rebecca Adlington Swimming Award is handed out annually in acknowledgement of the Mansfield swimming star’s success at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when she won two gold medals.

The grants were introduced after Mansfield Council renamed one of its pools after the Olympian.

Funding is aimed at supporting the development of swimming within the district by helping clubs using council facilities with the costs of training teachers, coaches and officials, and by assisting talented swimmers.

Water Meadows in Mansfield hosts a number of swim clubs.

David Evans, council head of health and communities, said: “Swimming is a great activity which promotes both good physical and mental health so we are pleased to be able to support this sport in the community through these grants.

“And who knows, maybe it will help to sow the seeds for another local swimmer to follow in Rebecca's Olympic footsteps.”

The clubs supported by this fund this year are Mansfield Swimming Club, Sherwood Seals, and Sherwood Colliery Swimming Club.

The Sherwood Colliery Club holds some of its sessions at the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and the Water Meadows Leisure Complex.

It was with this club that Rebecca started her swimming career back in 1997. Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw remains a member.

Ian Negus, Sherwood head coach, was Rebecca’s coach in her early days.

He said: "Myself and the club's team of dedicated, professional coaches work with swimmers of all ages and abilities, from beginners to elite performers. We are very grateful for this grant which will enable us to train more coaching staff and pay for their courses which will be a long-term benefit for the club.”

Sherwood Seals is a club set up for children and adults in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire with disabilities. It aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for people with a disability to learn to swim, socialise and achieve to the best of their ability.

It holds sessions every Monday in school term-time, from 6.30-8pm at the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre.

John Herward, club treasurer, said: "We are delighted to have received support from the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Award.”