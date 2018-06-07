Council apologises to Mansfield bride for ruining her wedding

A bride-to-be has had to find a new wedding venue, after her day was thrown into chaos when it was announced that the Tour of Britain would be be passing her venue.

Amy Edwards, 33, was due to be married on September 8 at Mansfield Registration Office at County House.

Amy has since had to find another venue, after it was announced that the Tour of Britain cycling event would pass through Mansfield on that day, and her and her guests would struggle to travel to the venue.

Amy said: “The last email I received from Mansfield council was the last straw in making my decision with what to do with regards to my ceremony. To me it seems very patronising. they are expecting us to enjoy the day with cyclists in the background. Some people might but I do not.”

Amy was sent an email from Nottinghamshire County Council that said: “There will be TV cameras and thousands of spectators along Chesterfield Road South, so you might even get your wedding party on TV.”

Amy said: “I do not want my wedding party on tv. I have nothing against it but I don’t want people to remember my day by a cycling event.”

The bride to be was told about the route before it was officially released, but was told to keep quiet about it, or risk of jepoardising the tour.

In the email, Amy was also told that her party would not be able to exit the building safely until 4.30pm, even though her ceremony was due to take place at 1.45, and her meal was booked for 4.30.

Although Amy has booked another venue and says she can laugh about the situation now, she added: “We are taking this further with the County Council and seeking compensation”

At the time of publication, Nottinghamshire County Council had not yet commented.