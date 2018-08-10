Council acting on travellers at Fisher Lane Park

Mansfield District Council are aware that a group of travellers have appeared at Fisher Lane Park, and have started taking actions to remove them.

The travellers arrived on site yesterday (August 9), and the council have already put in plans to get them removed from the site.

Cllr Andrew Tristram, portfolio holder for environment and wellbeing at Mansfield District Council, said: There is an unauthorised encampment on Fisher Lane Park, Mansfield.

"It appears that travellers arrived at the park late last night.

"Officers will be attending this morning to conduct the initial welfare assessment and start the formal process."

This follows a number of reports of traveller groups across Ashfield, including encampments at Sutton Lawn, Strawberry Bank Allotments and Hardwick Lane Playing Fields.

Ashfield District Council have taken a proactive response to the traveller encampments over the last week.

More information will follow regarding the Fisher Lane travellers.