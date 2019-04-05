Could you nominate a community hero?

Nottinghamshire County Council is once again looking for new community heroes and heroines.

Nottinghamshire County Council Chairman, Councillor Mrs Sue Saddington has so far presented Community Hero awards to a community champion, a food bank organiser, a Girl Guide leader and a hospice volunteer.

Nottinghamshire Community Heroes is seeking nominations for people who go the extra mile for a neighbour, an organisation or a local community. Councillor Saddington is appealing for more nominations from across the county as the chance to be recognised is offered once again.

Councillor Saddington said: “The Chairman’s Community Heroes award gives us the opportunity to raise the profile of community champions in local areas right across Nottinghamshire.

“There are so many people who do a tremendous amount of work which isn’t recognised so these awards seek to address that. It also gives us a chance to say a big ‘thank you’ to the chosen nominee for everything they do. This is the last Community Hero Award which I will present as Chairman, so I would like to end my term of office by saying thank you in to our unsung heroes this way.”

Some ideas for nominees are those who help vulnerable people with shopping, provide a lift to a medical appointment, support young people in their community, volunteer for a good cause, or lead a local community project which has made a difference to people’s lives. The person could have helped someone in crisis, been involved in a heroic act or carried out a selfless act which deserves to be recognised.

The Chairman will meet the person who is named as a Nottinghamshire Community Hero and will present them with an award for their achievements.

The Nottinghamshire Community Hero nominations criteria are as follows:

· Nominees must live in the county

· Nominees must work or volunteer within the county

· Nominations should not be party political

· Nominees and those nominating would feature in award publicity

The nominations will be reviewed by the Chairman of the County Council and the Chairman’s award will be presented to an individual who has been nominated for the award.

To nominate someone, please visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottscommunityheroes and submit your nomination by 30 April 2019.

Check out #nottsheroes on Twitter.