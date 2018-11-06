Could Glapwell bypass be built?

A long awaited high speed link road which would connect Pleasley to the motorway network could be a distinct possibility.

A councillor says she is going to press for funding for the Glapwell Bypass.

Speaking at a meeting of Pleasley Parish Council on Monday (November 5) Derbyshire County Councillor Christine Dale said she would request the bypass as a capital works.

Coun Dale told councillors: ”They are building a bypass at Ashbourne

“The councillors is Simon Spencer and we are not getting money spent in this area because it’s all going on this bypass in Ashbourne.

“We need one for industry around here so I am going to request that they start looking for a bypass for this area.”

The road would be a link from Shirebrook to the motorway, bypassing Glapwell, through to Pleasley.

The proposed Glapwell bypass could be crucial to future business developments in the area.

Campaigners have wanted a new road to skirt Glapwell, Doe Lea and Bramley Vale for years.

Councillors have said Bolsover and Shirebrook must have proper links to the Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR)

It links the A617 at Rainworth right through to the A61 into Sheffield, but the stretch from New Houghton to Doe Lea is the only section of the road which is not high-speed.

Coun Dale is also submitting a list of road improvements for the area after the Government announced a £7 million windfall to improve A roads in Derbyshire.

They are building a bypass at Ashbourne .

All the money is being spent up there so if you ask for a sleeping policeman which I did on a new estate which has a steep hill and a bend for safety to stop traffic going fast, I was told that they would have to wait until there were accidents before they could take any action .

I know for a fact that the policy is with highways is accident prevention .

to prevent accidents you put safety measures in so I was quite annoyed about that.

At one of the last cabinet meetings I attended the accident reduction statistics for Derbyshire for this past year and Bolsover area is the only area where the accident numbers have actually gone up.

The rest of the county the accident numbers have been reduced. That says a lot especially when they won’t spend any money around here doing basic safety improvements.

I am going to see the head of Anthony Becks school, who have problems with speeding cars and parking.

She’s been told until three children are injures they can’t do anything. It is a total nonsense.

A fortnight ago we had Mike Ashworth at our meeting . He’s the strategic director for all the highways of the county.

who does the capital work programmes for the county told us the Government was going to give us another lump of money for traffic, road infrastructure for the A617 which is the bypass going to junction 29 A628 to do safety improvements on it .

last wee he said they had got a windfall of £7 million..

That’s on top of the money they have already recieved

There are 50 of the most dangrous roads in the country

They put 1.81 million to three in Derbyshire because we have got three of those roads in Derbyshire . they are trunk roads so they belong to the Government.

That grant is from the Government so Sam Spencer has no say on that .

This extra money is for major roads.

These small roads go off it and we want safety things doing so I don’t think there’s any excuse now so can you give me a list of things you nd=eed doing.They have to be in by November 13

Chair of Highways Simon Spencer

