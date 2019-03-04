Costa managers in their 20s to wed after buying four bed Mansfield home

After moving into a four-bedroom home at Berry Hill, a surprise engagement has ensured a Mansfield couple who are in their 20's have achieved their happily ever after as they settle down to start planning for their future.

Requiring a property with more space to plan for their future, Jordan Waites, aged 25, and Victoria Swain ,24, moved into a new home at David Wilson Homes’ Lindhurst Lane development but the occasion was made even more special when Jordan popped the question.

Jordan and Victoria outside of their new home at Berry Hill.

The couple, both store managers for Costa Coffee, moved into a four bedroom property along with their dogs, Bailey and Ruben, and began life in their new home in the perfect way.

Victoria added: “Jordan held my hand as we walked into the kitchen and I was so excited as the house was beautiful. I noticed an open ring box and as soon as I saw this I knew what was about to happen and my heart started racing.

“Securing this property has become the icing on the cake and means that starting a family can now become a reality.”

The couple used the government-backed Help to Buy scheme to secure their dream home.

There is currently a selection of four and five bedroom properties available at Berry Hill with prices starting from £253,995.

Jordan said: “The house has the perfect layout for us.

“Our previous house was a new build and we loved how you can help with designing your new home. We were able to have our input in the fixtures, fittings and design features we wanted.

“We just love coming home, being able to spending time with each other and starting the planning of the wedding.”

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to hear Jordan and Victoria have settled in well at Berry Hill and it’s brilliant that they had a double celebration upon moving into their new home.

“We’d like to offer our congratulations to the couple on their engagement and we hope they enjoy many happy memories here.

“Jordan and Victoria are a perfect example of buyers who have made excellent use of the Help to Buy scheme, which is a valuable asset for those looking to purchase their dream home.”