Richard Harper volunteers with St John Ambulance and has been recognised for his contribution and crowned a coronation champion.

It follows a call to the nation to nominate volunteer heroes, with almost 5000 entries received for individuals aged 14 to 103 across eight categories: supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.

Richard impressed judges with his volunteering work over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic where he helped train more than 150 volunteer vaccinators and also for running weekly virtual sessions for St John Ambulance cadets and adults from units across Nottinghamshire.

Richard volunteering at a local event.

With the support of Camilla, The Queen Consort, Royal Voluntary Service president, the coronation champions awards were launched to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country.

All 500 coronation champions, including Richard, have been invited to attend one of the official coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle coronation concert or a coronation garden party. They will also receive a specially designed, official coronation champions pin and a certificate signed by King Charles III and The Queen Consort.

Richard said: “I’m immensely proud to have been nominated as a coronation champion by my colleagues within St John Ambulance.

“The work the charity has undertaken over the last few years in response to the Pandemic has been nothing short of inspiring and to play a small part in that national response along with many other truly dedicated volunteers is a source of immense pride.”

The coronation champion pin badge.

Catherine Johnstone, RVS chief executive, said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward. Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended. “

“Each of our champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

Richard creating PPE packs for Covid-19 ambulance crews.