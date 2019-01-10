Corbyn mentions Mansfield leave voters in Brexit speech

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has name-checked Mansfield in his latest speech outlining Labour’s position on Brexit.

He highlighted Mansfield and Tottenham as examples of areas which voted leave and remain.

Speaking in Wakefield this afternoon, the essence of his message was that from Tottenham to Mansfield people are up against it but not up against each other.

Jeremy Corbyn MP, Leader of the Labour Party, delivering a speech on Brexit in Wakefield, stepped up calls for a general election to break the deadlock in Westminster.

During his speech Mr Corbyn said: “ We will bring people together by addressing the deep-seated and common problems across our country and fulfilling the aspirations that led people to vote both leave or remain.

“I would put it like this: if you’re living in Tottenham you may well have voted to Remain.

“You’ve got high bills rising debts. You’re in insecure work. You struggle to make your wages stretch and you may be on universal credit, and forced to access food banks.

You’re up against it.

“If you’re living in Mansfield, you are more likely to have voted to Leave.

“You’ve got high bills, rising debts, you’re in insecure work, you struggle to make your wages stretch and you may be on universal credit and forced to access food banks.

“You’re up against it.

“But you’re not against each other.

“People across the country, whether they voted Leave or Remain know that the system isn’t working for them.

“Some see the EU as a defence against insecurity and hostility. Others see the EU as part of an establishment that plunged them into insecurity and hostility in the first place.

“But it’s the failed system rigged against the many to protect the interests of the few that is the real cause of inequality and insecurity whether it’s in Tottenham or Mansfield.

“And, the real solution is to transform Britain to work in the interests of the vast majority by challenging the entrenched power of a privileged elite.

“That is how we can help to overcome our country’s divisions.”