Construction ongoing on builders merchants at Sherwood Oaks Business Park

Construction work on a new builders merchants in Mansfield is progressing well following approval of planning application.

The new merchants, on Sherwood Oak Business Park, Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, was granted planning permission in May, with construction ongoing to finalise the new business.

The application, submitted by Regal, states: “The premises will open between the hours of 7.00am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 7.00am and 4.00pm on Saturdays with no business hours on Sundays or bank holidays unless stated.”

It will feature a full-scale warehouse which stocks equipment for local businesses to order.

The application says: “A large amount of the business of any builder’s merchant is not to visiting public or

trades people.

“Increasingly, orders are received by telephone or email and delivered without the customer visiting the site.

“The merchant holds materials pending delivery, rather than displaying goods for sale.”

No date has been set for when the builders merchants will open, however per the planning application rules and regulations it must be opened within three years of permission being granted.

It is expected at least a dozen of jobs will come from the opening of the new merchants, at least nine jobs at the merchants itself,, and the construction work has already generated a number of new jobs.

The application says: “It will create jobs. There will be jobs in construction and permanent jobs in the business once it opens.”

More details will follow about when the builders merchants is due to open.

You can find out more about the application by visiting: https://planning.mansfield.gov.uk/online-applications/files/F3C5C0E68F35DDCF1B11787620224A7D/pdf/2018_0135_FUL-PLANNING_STATEMENT-412974.pdf