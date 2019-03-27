Construction firm celebrates ongoing support for the environment

A leading engineering and construction company in Sutton is celebrating 15 years as a business supporter of the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

Working to protect wildlife for the future, nmcn (formerly known as North Midland Construction) has developed a partnership that has been invaluable to both organisations.

The firm, based at Nunn Close in Huthwaite, has carried out a range of work, from taking deprived children into the outdoors and helping out at nature reserves to backing the trust’s Green Guardians awards gala.

Michael Skodova, nmcn’s envrionmental manager, said: “The trust is a brilliant example of the power of sustainability and the benefits that can give the community. We have a shared commitment to the environment.

“Part of the initiative involves making our business less carbon-intensive and being a positive contributor to biodiversity.

“We also encourage our staff to put fundraising and volunteering efforts towards suuporting the worthwhile causes of the wildlife trust.”

Holly McCain, senior development officer at the trust, said: “We are very excited that nmcn is continuing its membership of the trust.

“We are keen to work with companies that are committed to improving their environmental performance and enhancing local biodiversity.

“One of the benefits of our partnership is that we can share news and information with our 10,000 members and 40,000 followers on social media. Hopefully, we can encourage other companies to follow suit.”