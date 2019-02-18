Connie’s pageant bid to represent the Galaxy

Mansfield is set to get put on the map yet again as the town’s current Miss Mansfield Galaxy bids to represent the town on an international scale.

Connie Derbyshire, aged 20, has won a place in the prestigious final of Miss Galaxy UK. She recently won the title of Miss Mansfield Galaxy, which means she will be competing in the grand final in March with girls from all over the country.

The winner will then go to America during the coming summer to compete to become Miss Galaxy International and have the chance to change their life.

Speaking about the challenge, Connie said: “I’m thrilled to have made it into the final, I’ve always thought that I wasn’t good enough for these kind of things but Galaxy is all about building up our self confidence.

“I’m so excited to jump straight into it all and meet everyone.”