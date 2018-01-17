Concern grows for missing 70-year-old Derbyshire pensioner

A 70-year-old woman is missing from her home and has not been seen in more than 24 hours.

Renata Slack, also known as Rita, was last seen on Tuesday, January 16 at 8.30am in Pinxton.

She is white, 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with grey hair.

Derbyshire Police said: “Renata may be wearing a green sweatshirt with white collar, purple jeans, black boots and a beige sheepskin style coat with a blue fluffy scarf. She is also carrying a grey handbag.

“Renata has links to the Mansfield and Nottingham areas.”

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 461 of January 16.